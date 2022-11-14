Students and staff in Fulton County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools will attend classes remotely on Dec. 6 as many of the schools will serve as polling places in a statewide run-off election with a U.S. Senate seat on the ballot.

The day originally was slated to be an in-person school day, according to an FCS press release.

Atlanta Public Schools also announced that it will be a virtual learning day for all schools and district departments. Twenty-nine APS facilities will be active polling stations, with three additional locations serving as ballot drop-off sites.

APS will pivot to virtual learning that day “to support quality teaching and learning while balancing the safety and security of scholars and staff,” an APS press release said.

Working remotely will keep students and staff safe. As the run-off election is expected to draw high voter turnout, a large number of people will visit school campuses. The additional traffic can also create campus congestion with packed parking lots, which can affect buses and car rider lanes, according to FCS.

The school districts will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Neither of the candidates for the U.S. Senate seat – incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker – received more than 50 percent of the vote, so by election law it goes to a runoff election.

Students will receive direction from their schools and teachers for remote learning instructions.