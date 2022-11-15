Pinky Cole, founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan, with her new cookbook.

Pinky Cole is kicking off her new book tour in Atlanta this Saturday.

Cole – the CEO and founder of the Slutty Vegan, Bar Vegan, and The Pinky Cole Foundation – is taking her very first cookbook on tour, according to a press release. Called “Eat Plants, B*tch,” the book features 91 vegan recipes. The recipes include Jamaican dishes from Cole’s childhood, tapas, southern comfort food, and tons of tips and tricks for vegan cooking.

Cole’s book tour will stop at five cities across the country, including a stop at the Buckhead Theatre on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online, and Cole’s book is also available to pre-order online.

“I know the power of food – it brings people together, it creates joy and it nourishes not only our bodies, but our souls. ‘Eat Plants, B*tch’ is my love letter to food,” Cole said in the release. “I am so excited to share a fraction of the magic that is the Slutty Vegan concept. This cookbook is dedicated to all of the flexitarians, adventurous eaters and open-minded people who are on the hunt for something different.”

The first Slutty Vegan brick and mortar restaurant opened in 2019, and Cole has since expanded to seven locations – including one in Brooklyn. She also started her foundation, which aims to empower entrepreneurs of color, in 2019, and opened Bar Vegan at Ponce City Market in 2021.