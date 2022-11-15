On Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m., footwear retailer The Athlete’s Foot will be partnering with Team Roc to host an in-store food donation event in support of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

The event — which will take place at The Athlete’s Foot store located at 564 Lee Street SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30310 — will be accepting non-perishable food items and monetary donations from consumers that day.

The donations raised will go towards helping the Atlanta Community Bank to provide meals for local residents in need.

Making an appearance at the event will be singer and songwriter DIXSON.

Being an Atlanta-native himself, DIXSON says that it was important for him to help out with this important cause.

“It is no secret that there are people who do not have equal access to the resources in the U.S. In particular, food insecurity and unequal access to nutritious food impacts far too many of our community members, including children, families, seniors and unhoused people,” said DIXSON.

“This is why the work that the Atlanta Community Food Bank does is so important. Providing meals during the holidays is a major blessing for the community and continues the long-standing tradition of active community service that my family instilled in me. I am so honored to partner with The Athlete’s Foot and Team Roc in their endeavor to give back to the city I was raised in.”

The retailer’s food donation event in Atlanta is one of multiple that will be occurring in select store locations throughout the U.S.

Athlete’s Foot stores in Chicago, Raleigh-Durham and New Orleans will also be raising donations for their respective local food banks.

The footwear retailer partnered with Team Roc — which is Roc Nation’s philanthropic and social justice division — for this major cause in support of nonprofit Feeding America and the food banks that the charitable organization is partnered with.

The goal of the overall campaign is to help raise awareness about food insecurity during the Thanksgiving holiday season, along with providing assistance to those who may not have adequate access to food resources.