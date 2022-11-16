Arron’s prepares mattresses for delivery to displaced Forest Cove residents. (Courtesy Aaron’s)

Aaron’s, an Atlanta-based furniture company, is stepping up to ensure the families of Forest Cove get a good night’s rest.

“We’re proud that we could make this donation so that these Atlanta families can rest comfortably in their new homes,” said Douglas Lindsay, CEO of the Aaron’s Company.

Earlier this year, an Atlanta judge condemned the Forest Cove subsidized apartment complex as uninhabitable.

In the spring, Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens rallied dozens of companies and nonprofits to raise approximately $9.1 million. The funds were used to relocate the more than 200 families who were living in the severely neglected complex.

“When I came into office and met with these families, even though the city was not responsible for the conditions there, we knew we had a moral obligation to act,” said Dickens.

The last of the 200 residents of Forest Cove completed their relocation on Sept. 30.

The severely neglected Forest Cove apartments. Credit: Credit: Alphonso Whitfield/WABE

Earlier this month, Aaron’s joined in on the efforts, delivering 225 mattresses to the Forest Cove families’ new homes.

“An equitable Atlanta where no one is left behind requires community partners like Aaron’s who show compassion and generosity to our communities. Thank you to Aaron’s and all the other community partners who made the relocation process a success. This is the Atlanta way,” said Dickens.

The company notes that the donation was made in honor of its founder, Charlie Loudermilk, who passed away in August.

“Charlie Loudermilk founded Aaron’s in 1955 and achieved incredible success as an entrepreneur building our company. Equally important, he was a champion of giving back to the city of Atlanta and the other communities that we’re privileged to serve,” said Lindsay.

