Functional ceramics by artist Caroline Youngblood. Photos by Isadora Pennington.

On the weekend of November 12-13, the Georgia Freight Depot was home to 170 craft, art, and vintage vendors as part of the Indie Craft Experience Holiday Shopping Spectacular. For the past seventeen years local arts powerhouses Christy Bardis Petterson and Shannon Mulkey have been coordinating Indie Craft Experience events that bring together some of the region’s best artists and crafters.

Enjoy these images of some of my favorite finds spotted at the Holiday Shopping Spectacular in Downtown Atlanta and don’t miss Indie Craft Experience’s upcoming Holiday Market at Uptown Atlanta on Dec. 3.