Wed., Nov. 16

👹 Big Scarr @ Center Stage Theatre

🎧 Sevdaliza @ Terminal West

Thurs., Nov. 17

⚽️ Soccer Mommy @ The Masquerade

👾 Games We Play @ Center Stage Theatre

😈 Amigo the Devil @ Terminal West

🎤 Eric Owens @ Brevard Music Center

Fri., Nov. 18

🎸 The Brevet @ Center Stage Theatre

💃 The Disco Biscuits @ The Eastern (also Sat.)

🎹 Carsie Blanton @ Red Clay Foundry

Sat., Nov. 19

🖤 Meechy Darko @ Center Stage Theatre

🎤 Jack Kays @ Center Stage Theatre

💫 Faye Webster @ Variety Playhouse

Sun., Nov. 20

🪄 Champions of Magic @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

🎵 Gloria Trevi @ Coca-Cola Roxy

🌊 Magdalena Bay @ Terminal West

Mon., Nov. 21

🎶 Ateez @ State Farm Arena (also Tues.)

Tues., Nov. 22

🐥 Southern Culture on the Skids @ The Earl 🎧 High Key Disco feat. Jeremy Avalon & Treasure Fingers @ MJQ Concourse