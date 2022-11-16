Cory Stewart (Cookerly Public Relations)

Cookerly Public Relations announced on Nov. 15 that Cory Stewart has been named chief executive officer.

The Sandy Springs resident previously served as the public relations and marketing agency’s chief operating officer, according to a news release. He joined the company in 2005. He will work with President Stephen Brown in guiding the company.

“My adventure with Cory began a long time ago when we hired him as an account executive. As he ascended through the ranks, it was obvious that he would enjoy great success and I am excited to see how he puts his vision for the company’s future to work,” said Carol Cookerly, founder of the firm.

The firm first was known for managing high-profile issues and crises but became a full-service communications provider 25 years ago.

“As I take on this new role, I’m highly cognizant that our reputation, carefully built on quality work, is the sum of many dedicated colleagues’ efforts. As another great year concludes, we are all in agreement; now is the time to expand on the breadth and depth of our service offerings,” said Stewart. “I appreciate the opportunity to lead the effort.”

Cookerly has not retired but stepped aside a bit. She will continue to focus on the crisis and issues practice, which is thriving.

Prior to joining Cookerly, Stewart worked in the banking industry as a regional marketing officer for BBVA in Birmingham, Ala.

A Florida native and graduate of the University of South Alabama, Stewart serves on the global board of Worldcom Public Relations Group, a prominent network of independently-owned public relations firms. He serves as a board member of the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, on the board of the Coastal Conservation Association Atlanta Chapter and is a past board member of the Chattahoochee Nature Center. He is an avid outdoorsman and is often found fishing along the Gulf Coast.