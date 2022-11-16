David Ralston, at left, served as speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives since 2010.

David Ralston, who served as speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives for more than 20 years, has died.

Ralston, 68, a Republican from Blue Ridge, announced earlier this month he was not seeking another term as speaker to deal with a “health challenge which has arisen recently.” State Rep. Jon Burns of Newington was nominated by state House Republicans on Nov. 14 to become the next House speaker.

Ralston was elected as the 73rd Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives in 2010. He played a critical role last session in killing legislation to allow Buckhead residents vote on whether or not they wanted to break off from Atlanta and create their own city.

“Speaker Ralston was a wise and fair leader, whose love for Georgia was immense. He was a valued and vocal partner for us as we fought to keep Atlanta whole,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a news release.

“We were aligned on many issues that affected the lives of Atlantans. And when we were not, I could always count on the Speaker to be open to differing points of view,” Dickens said.

“He and I shared a commitment to drawing circles of inclusion, rather than lines of exclusion, even when it meant crossing party lines,” Dickens added. “He is leaving some mighty big shoes to fill under the Gold Dome.

“On behalf of the City of Atlanta, I offer my condolences to his loved ones. Rest easy, my friend,” the mayor said.

When Ralston announced he was not seeking another term as speaker, he said he planned to finish out his term until January.

Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones, R-Milton will temporarily becomes speaker due to Ralston’s death, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“The state of Georgia has lost one of its greatest leaders with the passing of Speaker David Ralston,” Jones told the AJC. “This is an unfathomable loss and one that leaves a hole in the heart of each and every House member.”

Ralston’s spokesperson tweeted that Ralston died after an “extended illness” and that his wife and family were with him.

Ralston was was first elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2002 and represented House District 7, which includes Fannin and Gilmer counties and a portion of Dawson County. Before serving in the House, he was a State Senator from 1992 to 1998.

Born in Ellijay, Ralston graduated from Gilmer County High School. He attended Young Harris College and North Georgia College (now the University of North Georgia), where he earned his bachelor’s degree with honors. He received his law degree from the University of Georgia.