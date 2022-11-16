David Landis ENIGMA sculpture in Freedom Park. Credit: Supplied photo

One of the city’s most connected public spaces — Freedom Park — is now home to eight new unique pieces of art.

“The mayor’s office of cultural affairs is honored to bring this collection of sculptural offerings to Freedom Park with our rotating art program,” said Camille Russell Love, executive director of the city of Atlanta’s cultural programming.

Eight new sculptures are now on display at Freedom Park, located at the intersection of Moreland Ave. and North Ave.

The sculptures are part of the ELEVATE arts festival, a temporary public art program hosted annually by the office of cultural affairs in partnership with the department of parks and recreation.

“Atlanta is home to many public art creatives of singular vision and our new initiative will showcase their talents and commitment to beautifying public parks and spaces,” Love said.

The new sculptures are on display along the east-west section of the park, between Highland Ave. and the Beltline intersection. The featured sculptors include:

Gabi Madrid

David Landis

Sara Santamaria

Tony Loadholt

Phil Proctor

Julia Hill

Andrew Crawford

The new installations will remain in the park for a year as part of the city’s Temporary Sculpture Program. The program, which launched in 2009, seeks to provide exposure to art and artists while providing dynamic cultural amenities in Atlanta.

