Black-owned businesses across Georgia will soon be able to harness the procurement power of the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG).

“TAG is an important component of Georgia’s innovation ecosystem. As such, it is our responsibility to promote social justice and equity in tech.” said TAG president and CEO Larry Williams.

On Nov. 16, TAG announced its inaugural TAG Connect event. TAG Connect will provide a new venue for black tech entrepreneurs to access valuable resources for their ventures.

The event will run similar to the TV show Shark Tank. Designers will pitch their concepts to a panel of buyers.

“With TAG Connect, we look forward to unleashing the power of procurement to support the growth of black-owned businesses across our state,” Williams said.

The event was orchestrated by TAG Bridge Builders, an initiative that aims to bring together the business and technology sectors to drive change and increase the generational wealth of black families.

“By leveraging tools to create wealth, cultivate future leaders, and strengthen communities, our mission is to broaden access to customer acquisition and venture capital to achieve equality among Georgia’s diverse sphere of entrepreneurs,” said Loretta Daniels, director of TAG Bridge Builders.

Several Georgia technology leaders will chair the event, including:

Ann McDonald, director of business development at Morris Manning & Martin, LLP

Louis Gump, president of Digital Current, LLC

Stephen Hassett

Larry Williams, president and CEO of TAG

TAG Connect will take place on Jan. 24 from 1 to 6 p.m. at The Battery in Truist Park. It will be hosted by Comcast and those interested in attending are asked to register.

For more information or to register, click here.