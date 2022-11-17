Pexels/Rodnae Productions

While traditional turkey and dressing will be on many menus this Thanksgiving, the bird is not the last word. Why not try Japanese, Turkish, Persian, or French food? And top it off with cocktail flights and sumptuous desserts.

Many metro Atlanta restaurants will be open for the holiday offering something for all tastes. Be sure to check OpenTable.com or your favorite restaurant to see what their plans are for Thanksgiving.

Alon’s Bakery & Market: Place your order now for appetizers, all-natural roasted turkey, fixin’s, and desserts at the Dunwoody, Buckhead, and Morningside locations. Visit alons.com for more details.

5Church Midtown: A Thanksgiving Buffett is on the menu at 5church-atlanta.com.

Mojave: Latin American cuisine and handcrafted cocktails are on the menu in Sandy Springs at mojaverestaurant.com.

South City Kitchen: Turkey Day reservations are going fast at the Midtown and Buckhead locations, so get yours today at southcitykitchen.com.

STK: The Midtown steakhouse will be serving up Thanksgiving in its dining room and for takeout and delivery. Visit stksteakhouse.com for details.

Tiny Lou’s: Head to the Clermont Hotel for a taste of France on Turkey Day. Reservations are going fast at tinylous.com.

Ray’s in the City: Seafood is on the menu at this Downtown eatery. Reservations at raysrestaurants.com.

Truva: Virginia-Highland restaurant offers up Turkish food at truvahighland.com.

Nakato: This Buckhead favorite will be firing up the hibachi for Thanksgiving. Visit nakatorestaurant.com.

Hard Rock Café: The Downtown tourist favorite is cooking up a Thanksgiving at exploretock.com/hardrockcafeatlanta.

The Sun Dial: Zoom to the top of the Westin Peachtree in Downtown for a special Thanksgiving dinner with a view. Reservations are required at sundialresaturant.com.

HOBNOB: Head to Atlantic Station, Brookhaven, or Dunwoody for the tavern’s three-course Thanksgiving meal. Reservations at hobnobatlanta.com.

Petite Violette: Dine out on turkey and all the trimmings. Reservations at petitevioletterestaurant.com.

Fox Bros. BBQ: Pick up your ribs and other barbecue favorites at Fox Bros. ahead of Turkey Day. Place orders at foxbrosbbq.com.

Star Provisions: A la carte Thanksgiving to go with all the fixings. To order, visit starprovisions.com.

Seasons 52: Meats and seafood prepared in a brick oven roasted oak-fire grilled at this Dunwoody favorite. Make a reservation at seasons52.com.

Capital Grille: Head to Dunwoody on Turkey Day for dry-aged steaks and more than 350 bottle wine list. Visit thecapitalgrille.com for more.

Fogo de Chao: You’ll have the Brazilian meat sweats after chowing down at the Buckhead or Dunwoody locations. Find out more at fogodechao.com.

Taki: If you’d rather have sushi or hibachi for Thanksgiving, Taki is serving on Nov. 24. Reservations at takijapaneseatl.com.

Zafron: Go Persian for Thanksgiving at this Sandy Springs favorite. More details at persianrestaurantsandysprings.com.