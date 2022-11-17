Atlanta Police Department said Thursday night they have identified the vehicle that struck a teenager in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood then fled the scene.

According to the BOLO (be on the lookout) notice issued by APD, the vehicle is a silver Honda Pilot. The teen who was hit by the car remains in critical condition, according to APD.

The hit-and-run happened Nov. 7 at about 11:30 p.m. near 1106 Lanier Blvd. Police released a video from a private security camera that shows a light-colored SUV near the scene of the incident. The camera did not capture the crash.

Atlanta Police released this Nest camera video from a resident’s home showing a light-colored SUV driving near the scene of a hit-and-run on Nov. 7 in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

The Virginia-Highland Civic Association posted to social media asking residents with security cameras living on Lanier Boulevard between Amsterdam Avenue and Virginia Avenue to check their footage for images of a light-colored SUV.