The pool at the ‘Cobra Kai’ mansion is available for hourly rental.

You could spend your next pool day at the LaRusso family home.

The grounds of the mansion used for the Netflix show “Cobra Kai,” the sequel to the original “The Karate Kid” films, are available for rent on an app called Swimply, which is an Airbnb-type service for swimming pools.

In the show, the Marietta mansion serves as the house of the Karate Kid himself, Daniel LaRusso. In real life, the home is known as “Villa Flora” and has been around since 1969.

Villa Flora can be rented by the hour, allowing access to the pool, gardens, greenhouse, and indoor/outdoor master shower. More information can be found online.