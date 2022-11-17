🦃 Southern Bistro chef and owner Justin Keith is here to help you get ready for Thanksgiving.
In preparation for the big day, he’s shared the recipe for one of his favorite traditional Thanksgiving sides, collard greens.
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients:
- 1 Bunch Collard Greens or 1 bag of Chopped Prepared Collards
- 2 TBS Sesame Oil
- 1 Yellow Onion – Julienne
- 1 Red Bell Pepper – Julienne
- 6 Garlic Cloves – Minced
- 1 knob Ginger Root – Peeled & Minced
- 2 Stalks Lemongrass – Finely Chopped
- 2 TBS Red Curry Paste
- ¼ Cup Fish Sauce
- ¼ Cup Light Brown Sugar
- 1 QT Chicken Stock
- 2 Cans Coconut Milk
- Zest & Juice of 4 limes
- 1 Bunch Fresh Cilantro – Chopped
- 1 Bunch Fresh Mint Leaves – Chopped
- Salt & Pepper to taste
Directions:
- In a large stew pot, sauté garlic, ginger & lemongrass in the sesame oil until fragrant.
- Add onion & Bell Pepper and cook until slightly tender
- Stir in Red Curry Paste and brown sugar
- Add collard greens, chicken stock & coconut Milk
- Bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer.
- Cover and cook 30-45 min until leaves are tender
- Add Fish sauce, Lime Juice & Zest
- Taste for seasoning and just before serving, stir in chopped cilantro & mint