🦃 Southern Bistro chef and owner Justin Keith is here to help you get ready for Thanksgiving.

In preparation for the big day, he’s shared the recipe for one of his favorite traditional Thanksgiving sides, collard greens.

Check out the full recipe below!

Ingredients:

1 Bunch Collard Greens or 1 bag of Chopped Prepared Collards

2 TBS Sesame Oil

1 Yellow Onion – Julienne

1 Red Bell Pepper – Julienne

6 Garlic Cloves – Minced

1 knob Ginger Root – Peeled & Minced

2 Stalks Lemongrass – Finely Chopped

2 TBS Red Curry Paste

¼ Cup Fish Sauce

¼ Cup Light Brown Sugar

1 QT Chicken Stock

2 Cans Coconut Milk

Zest & Juice of 4 limes

1 Bunch Fresh Cilantro – Chopped

1 Bunch Fresh Mint Leaves – Chopped

Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions: