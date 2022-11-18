Cirque du Soleil and Georgia’s only baby supply bank are teaming up to help children living in poverty.

Helping Mamas will be running a donation drive on Nov. 25 from 3-5 p.m. The organization is looking for donations of diapers (sizes four and up) and baby hygiene items.

To encourage residents to come out for the event, Cirque du Soleil will be hosting the drive under the Big Top at the Atlantic Station where the Canadian entertainment company is currently presenting its show KURIOS—Cabinet of curiosities until Dec. 24.

Cirque du Soleil is donating 200 tickets for its evening performance on Nov. 25 in support of the Helping Mamas donation drive.

The evening show will begin at 8 p.m. The free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to one per person or four per family. Once the donated tickets are distributed, discounted tickets will be available for purchase.

Helping Mamas’ 150 partner agencies across the state will distribute the donations collected on Nov. 25 to families living in poverty.

To date, Helping Mamas has served over 200,000 children in need and has distributed over three million essential baby supplies to families living in poverty.

For more information about Helping Mamas, click here. For more information about Cirque du Soleil’s KURIOS—Cabinet of curiosities, click here.