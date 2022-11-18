Musubis for Thanksgiving? Why not? Pre-order from Musubee’s at Snackboxe Bistro in Duluth by this Saturday noon.

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 115 (and counting) underground dining events with 73 ITP and 42 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

Lots all around happening this weekend. We offer you Highlights, New and Interesting Happenings and some unique Thanksgiving pre-orders.

Some Highlights

New and Interesting

@dmtaqueria with her LA style tacos has started a short-term residency at @guacymargys and are open every day for the next few weeks.

@contrastartisanales is hosting two new pop-ups this weekend: @thaswitchupatl on Friday and @bussinjerkatl Jamaican fast food on Saturday. Get some of Contrast’s Kiwi Revolution beer while you’re there, inspired by our Kiwi pop-up and pie making friend, @heapsatl.

@ourbaratl has a new-fangled hot vending machine offering up beef chili or loaded baked. We are intrigued

Musubis, Onigiris and Pierogis for Thanksgiving? Why not?

For Musubis and Onigiris : @musubee_atl has you covered with original spam musubi, tamagoyaki spam musubi, salmon onigiri, veggie curry onigiri and shrimp tempura onigiri. Get your orders in by noon on Saturday to pick up Sunday at @musubee_atl in Duluth

For Pierogis: @bravewojtek is offering up classic potato cheese and onion, mixed wild mushroom and cabbage and Atlanta Style Lemon Pepper Wet. Pre-order now for Tuesday and Wednesday pickup.

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Inman Park: DMT (tacos)

12:00pm – 1:00am | Guac y Margys

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

3:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Dunwoody: Yaardie Eats (Chinese Jamaican)

4:00pm – 10:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company

Chamblee: Tha Switch Up (comfort food)

5:00pm – 8:30pm | Contrast Artisan Ales

West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

5:00pm – 9:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

West End: TRAP SUSHI (Sushi)

7:00pm – 11:00pm | Monday Night Garage

SATURDAY

Berkeley Heights: Peaches Popup (Japanese)

11:30am – 2:30pm | Ginya Izakaya

Inman Park: DMT (tacos)

12:00pm – 1:00am – 20 | Guac y Margys

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Chamblee: Bussin Jerk (Jamaican fast food)

1:00pm – 7:30pm | Contrast Artisan Ales

West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

5:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

BuHi (ticketed): KAMAYAN ATLANTA (Filipino), Baker’s Hatt (Filipino bakery)

6:00pm | Kamayan ATL – Filipino Restaurant & Catering

SUNDAY

Inman Park: DMT (tacos)

12:00pm – 10:00pm | Guac y Margys

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts