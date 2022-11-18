Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) announces the unveiling of FORTY FOUR, the university’s new, state-of-the-art 10-story residence hall on Spring Street in Midtown.

Named in honor of the 44 years since SCAD was founded by President Paula Wallace, FORTY FOUR is the first phase of SCAD Atlanta’s transformational development projects on Spring Street.

Boasting sweeping views of Midtown, Downtown, and Buckhead skylines, FORTY FOUR is a 581-bed residence hall with co-educational accommodations for undergraduate and graduate students. The building has dormitory-style rooms, suites, and apartments outfitted with modern amenities.

Each residence floor features a community lounge, quiet study spaces with skyline views, and digital laundry services.

Dining options for student residents include Palette, a full-service culinary hall with a cross-section of cuisines and custom-order options, and Bodega market for coffees, smoothies, gourmet prepared foods, and grab-and-go items.

A curated collection of vibrant art installations and murals from SCAD alumni and affiliated artists adorn FORTY FOUR’s ground-level common areas. Works by Kent Knowles (Associate Chair of Fine Arts; B.F.A., painting, 1997), Marcus Kenney (M.F.A., photography, 1999) and Michael Porten (M.F.A., painting, 2012; B.F.A., illustration, 2004) are currently on show.

FORTY FOUR was completed by builder Clayco and designed by Mackey Mitchell Architects and Lamar Johnson Collaborative in collaboration with SCAD Design Group.

The residence hall is part of a multi-phase Spring Street project totaling 389,845 square feet. The second phase of the development is slated to deliver in fall 2023 and will feature additional residential space, academic and studio space, fitness and wellness facilities, rooftop pool, social gathering spaces, outdoor lawn and a new SCAD campus store.

The development’s next phase will also house a world-class entertainment venue featuring SCAD Atlanta’s largest main stage theater, a 700-seat auditorium and 150-seat black box theater. The theater will be home to events and festivals including SCAD TVfest, SCADstyle, SCAD AnimationFest, and host industry screenings and special performances open to the Atlanta community.

The opening of FORTY FOUR follows the September debut of SCAD Atlanta’s XR stage/LED volume for virtual productions, the largest at any academic institution in the U.S.

For more information visit www.scad.edu.