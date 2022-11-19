Goodie Mob (Courtesy Atlanta Hawks)

Legendary Atlanta rap group Goodie Mob will perform for the first time at the Atlanta Hawks home game at State Farm Arena on Sunday, Nov. 27 against the Miami HEAT.

The Hawks game, which is set for a 5 p.m. tipoff, marks the third of 10 games this season in which the team will wear their PEACH 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform and play on the corresponding hardwood court.

“Words cannot express how honored we are to be performing before our hometown at State Farm Arena,” the members of Goodie Mob said in a statement. “Just the thought of being recognized by the Atlanta Hawks organization for our outstanding contributions to the culture of Atlanta is certified icing on the cake!”

The RIAA Gold-certified Goodie Mob – CeeLo Green, Khujo, T-Mo and Big Gipp – debuted in 1995 with “Soul Food” and is known for their singles ‘Frontline’, ‘Dirty South’, ‘Soul Food’ and ‘Cell Therapy’.

“We are thrilled to have Goodie Mob perform at a Hawks game,” said Melissa Proctor, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the Hawks. “Goodie Mob has been integral in the culture of this city and having them perform in our building is the definition of being TRUE TO ATLANTA.”

Last week, the Hawks officially debuted their PEACH 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform during the team’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Limited tickets remain for the Hawks game on Nov. 27 at Hawks.com/tickets.