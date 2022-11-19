Brookhaven’s holiday lights festival is planned for Dec. 7 in Blackburn Park from 6-9 p.m.

“Light Up Brookhaven” includes holiday themed activities, food trucks, carolers, and giveaways, according to a press release. In addition, Santa Clause will arrive at the festival via the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta helicopter, and Rabbi Brian Glusman and members of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta will also light the city’s Hanukkah menorah.

“This will be one of the best Light Up Brookhaven events ever,” noted Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst in the release. “This is by far one of my favorite annual traditions. What a better way to begin the holiday season than joining our friends and neighbors of all faiths to celebrate this time of year.”

Santa is slated to arrive at the park at 6:30 p.m., which will be followed by a tree lighting. There will also be two snow mountains set up for kids to slide down, and kids will be able to pose with live reindeer for pictures.

Light Up Brookhaven attendees can also bring toys for the Toys for Tots campaign, which collects toys to give to kids in need during the holiday season.