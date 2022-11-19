Courtesy Red Bull

The annual skateboarding competition Red Bull “Mind the Gap” is returning to Atlanta on Dec. 10 to showcase the talents of the Atlanta skate scene.

Mind the Gap, which will be taking place at Underground Atlanta, is a flat-gap competition that is open to both amateur and professional skateboarders.

The competition is completely free to enter and will be offering various cash prizes for the winners of the event.

The first place winner will be awarded $2,000, second place will receive $1,000 and third place will earn $500.

A jam format will be utilized for the event, with a panel of three judges that will collectively choose the winning participants that are able to land the best tricks. Skateboarding pros Jake Wooten and Justin Brock will be serving as judges at the event.

The event will not only be featuring the best skateboarders that Atlanta has to offer, but it will also feature incredibly talented skaters from other parts of the U.S., including Rahim Robinson (Red Bull Mind the Gap winner in Tampa) and Terrell Newell (Mind the Gap winner in Orlando), among others.

Registration will be taking place at 4 p.m. on the day of the event. There will be a total of four jams that will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by the cash prize awards at 8 p.m.