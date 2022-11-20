With everyone looking forward to eating lots of good food and wearing elastic waistband pants on Thanksgiving, we wanted to share some of our favorite podcasts and lists from our food-focused, email newsletter, Side Dish.



🎙️ Hosted by award-winning food writer, Francis Lam, The Splendid Table celebrates the intersection of food and life.



🥡 Atlanta restaurant critic and food writer, Jennifer Zyman, chats about food, restaurants, and relationships with people from the food industry in The Food that Binds.



😋 From Southern Foodways Alliance comes the duo podcast and journal Gravy, which looks at how traditional Southern food is appreciated around the world and how it travels from farm to table.



🍲 Black Girls Eating is a humorous and informative podcast that discusses Black contributions to the culinary world, cooking tips, and more.



🍸 A Couple Cooks share their top 15 Fall Cocktails.