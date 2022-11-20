Propel ATL – the advocacy group that works to ensure that the streets of Atlanta are safe to walk, ride and roll — is calling on the City of Atlanta to take preventative safety actions amidst a record amount of roadway incidents.

According to the organization, a total of 31 pedestrians in Atlanta were struck and killed by moving vehicles in 2021. That total was more than double the 14 pedestrian fatalities that occurred back in 2020.

Of the 31 fatalities that occurred last year, Propel ATL says that 42% of those deaths occurred in the city’s High Injury Network.

High-injury networks are streets where the majority of traffic-related deaths and injuries occurs. According to Propel ATL, these networks are unevenly distributed throughout the city, and tend to impact lower income families and neighborhoods more than others.

In an effort to prevent these tragic traffic fatalities, Propel ATL says it is urging the city leaders to utilize various proven strategies.

One strategy the organization pointed out is the installation of leading pedestrian intervals (LPI). The purpose of LPI is to give pedestrians the chance to enter crosswalks three-to-seven seconds before drivers get a green light, which can improve safety all-around.

“Safe street design saves lives, and we have the resources and the know-how to prevent most roadway deaths and severe injuries,” says Rebecca Serna, executive director of Propel ATL. “We are urging our leaders to adopt proven policies to end this safety crisis and make Atlanta measurably safer for all its residents, particularly those who live near the city’s high-injury networks.”

Propel ATL says its demand for action is occurring during the upcoming World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, which is today, Nov. 20.

The global event is a day of remembrance for all victims worldwide that have been killed or seriously injured as a result of road traffic incidents.

In an effort to make Atlanta’s streets safer, Propel ATL says it is encouraging residents to contact their elected officials through the advocacy group’s Safe Crossings Campaign page, which can be found here.