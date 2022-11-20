Three people were killed in two separate shooting incidents on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to Atlanta Police.

A man was found fatally shot near the Five Points MARTA station in Downtown around 7 p.m. on Saturday night. Police arrived at 29 Peachtree St. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was rushed to Grady Hospital, but later died.

In a separate incident, two people were shot and killed around 2 a.m. this morning at 1270 Spring Street, the address of the Dunkin’ Donuts at the Spectrum apartment building. Police said both victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their upper and lower torsos and were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released about the victims or suspects in either case. Check back for updates.