The city of Atlanta is a world leader in climate action, according to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)

“The city of Atlanta is proud to receive CDP’s highest recognition, climate action leader, and be placed on the CDP Cities A List for the first time,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a press release.

CDP is a global nonprofit that runs the world’s environmental discourse system. Annually, the CDP releases the A List, which recognizes governments that are taking leadership on environmental action and transparency.

“Congratulations to Atlanta for earning a spot on the CDP Cities A List — one of 49 cities and counties in North America to make the list in 2022,” said Katie Walsh, head of cities, states, regions and public authorities, CDP North America.

The list aims to encourage climate action and celebrate governments demonstrating urgent action. The rankings stem from environmental data disclosed to CDP-ICLEI Track.

In 2022, the CDP evaluated 1,002 cities and countries. An increase from 2021, where the CDP received data from 965 governments.

Through the evaluation, 122 or 12% of cities and countries evaluated received an ‘A’ score — including Atlanta.

To receive an A-rating, local governments must:

Disclose information publicly through CDP-ICLEI Track

Have a community-wide emissions inventory

Set a renewable energy target

Have a published climate action plan

Complete a climate risk and vulnerability assessment

Have a climate adaptation plan

“From mitigating carbon emissions in line with science, to building resilience against floods, drought, and other climate hazards, to centering marginalized and vulnerable communities in their response, A-List local governments are demonstrating best-practice environmental action. Atlanta is in the vanguard of cities and counties leading the way toward a climate-safe future,” said Walsh.

In Atlanta, the Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Resilience is tackling climate action by assessing its goals, reviewing metrics and developing key pillars to inform an updated climate action and clean energy strategy.

“With leadership from the Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Resilience, the City is focused on tracking our progress and establishing a standard of transparency as we advance climate action goals—like our commitment to reach 100% clean energy for 100% of Atlantans by 2035,” said Dickens.

The office is also building relationships to leverage the allocation of federal resources to support environmental justice.

“When combined with our community partnerships, we can drive the urgent action needed to address the increasing impacts of climate change and build a more resilient and equitable future,” he added.

