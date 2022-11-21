See more

Floataway Cafe, a staple on the Intown dining scene for 25 years, has announced it will permanently close on Dec. 23.

In a social media post, Chefs Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison said they were closing the Zonolite Road restaurant with “great sadness.”

“It’s been an honor to serve our community at Floataway over the years, as well as work with a talented group of chefs and service professionals.” the post said.

Executive Chef Faye Poone has prepared a “new and final menu” for diners to enjoy at the North Druid Hills eatery.

In a comment on Instagram, he husband and wife chef team hinted something else is on the way.

“Don’t worry – this isn’t the end. We’ve got some fun ideas in the works.”