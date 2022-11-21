A local metro Atlanta restaurant is serving a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone in need this year.
The Grecian Gyro in Hapeville will be open for business Thursday, serving up free meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24, according to a press release.
“This can be anyone from first responders working on Thanksgiving to locals without family in town or those in need,” reads the release.
There will be a few different catering packages up for grabs. All meals can be made to accommodate dietary restrictions, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.
The different meal options are listed below:
- The Grecian Feast – an entrée, fresh Greek salad, spanakopita, pita, hummus, Grecian potatoes and baklava.
- The Grecian Buffet – an entrée, fresh Greek salad, pita and Grecian potatoes.
- The Wrapped Buffet – A variety of Grecian wraps including Gyro, chicken, souvlaki, falafel, loukaniko, veggie and tuna salad, served with fresh Greek salad and Grecian potatoes.
- Mezze Spread – a fresh Greek salad, pita, and choice of two mezze (appetizers), including hummus, dolmades, falafel, Grecian potatoes, and spanakopita.
- Baklava Tray – Individual flakey layered desserts made of pastry dough, filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup and honey.