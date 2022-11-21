A local metro Atlanta restaurant is serving a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone in need this year.

The Grecian Gyro in Hapeville will be open for business Thursday, serving up free meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24, according to a press release.

“This can be anyone from first responders working on Thanksgiving to locals without family in town or those in need,” reads the release.

There will be a few different catering packages up for grabs. All meals can be made to accommodate dietary restrictions, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

The different meal options are listed below: