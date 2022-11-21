Celebrate your holidays with a winter wonderland at the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead.

Throughout the holidays, the Waldorf will be offering a slew of holiday dining and events at Brassica, the hotel’s signature restaurant. The theme for the holidays is “Winter Wonderland,” according to a press release.

Throughout the weekend of Nov. 26, the Waldorf’s afternoon tea menu will offer fall seasonally-inspired pastries and tea sandwiches. In December, the winter wonderland theme will begin with added seatings at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Fridays, in addition to the usual Saturday and Sunday seatings. Reservations can be made online.

On Thanksgiving, the Waldorf will offer a brunch buffet for those looking to stay out of the kitchen on the holiday. The menu will include dishes such as fried turkey, shaved brussel sprouts salad, cornbread stuffing, and other holiday favorites. Seatings are available at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Brassica, as well as 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. in the Taipan Room for $125 a person. Reservations can be made online.

After Thanksgiving, the “Winter Wonderland” theme really picks up with several events featuring Christmas carolers and specialty cocktails. Those celebrations will take place in Peacock Alley on Dec. 18 and 19 at 5 p.m., Dec. 23 at 1 p.m., and Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. On Dec. 24, Brassica will host a Christmas Eve dinner celebration with a three-course menu. Seatings are at 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m. for $145 a person. Reservations can be made online.

To ring in the new year, the Waldorf will host a black-tie event. The night will include a five-course tasting menu at Brassica at 8:30 p.m., followed by live music from the Tommy W. Swing Band and champagne. Tickets for dinner and the party are $350 a person, and tickets for just the evening portion are $125 a person. Tickets are not on sale yet, but Brassica will announce on their social media when they can be purchased.