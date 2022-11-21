Pubic memorial services, visitation, and funeral services have been announced for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, who passed away on Nov. 16.

Public memorial services for Speaker Ralston are as follows:

Speaker Ralston lies in state in the Rotunda of the State Capitol – Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m.

Visitation at Logan Funeral Home, 357 Dalton St., Elijay – Friday, Nov. 25 from 2 to 7 p.m .

Visitation at Akins-Cobb Funeral Home, 7871 Blue Ridge Dr., Blue Ridge – Saturday, Nov. 26, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Funeral Service at Fannin County High School Performing Arts Center, 1 Rebel Circle, Blue Ridge – Sunday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m.

Speaker Ralston’s full obituary may be found here.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the Office of the Speaker, 332 State Capitol, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.