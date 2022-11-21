A Georgia appeals court ruled Monday that counties can offer early voting this coming Saturday, Nov. 26, in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

According to a report from the Associated Press, the Court of Appeals declined a request by the state to stay a lower court’s ruling that said state law allows early voting that day.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said early voting could not be held on Saturday because Georgia law says it is illegal on a Saturday if there is a holiday on the Thursday or Friday preceding it.

Warnock’s campaign, along with the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, filed suit last week to challenge the law.

Last Friday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox issued a ruling siding with the Warnock campaign, citing that the law does not apply to a runoff election.

Lawyers for the state filed an appeal this morning asking the court to immediately stay the lower court ruling, arguing that it was wrong to consider the runoff a separate election rather than a continuation of the Nov. 8 general election.

In a one-sentence order Monday, the Georgia Court of Appeals declined to stay the lower court ruling.

Warnock and Walker will square off again on Dec. 6 after neither candidate failed to cross 50 percent threshold to avoid a runoff.