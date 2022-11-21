Margo Cartwright visits with Santa Clause at Light Up Dunwoody. (Photos by Cathy Cobbs)

Several thousand people braved chilly temperatures and blustery winds to see Santa kick off the holiday season Nov. 20 at a new location for Light Up Dunwoody.

The annual event, held this year at the site of the former Burger King near the Shops of Dunwoody, featured food trucks, entertainment by Dan and Company dancers, a performance by the Atlanta Metro Flute Choir and the Dunwoody High School Marching Band, followed by the highly anticipated lighting of the Christmas tree and Menorah.

Santa was in high demand for the afternoon, with lines of eager children stretching down the parking lot all afternoon. Equally as popular was the Spruill Center’s art table, a face painting station, and the opportunity to take a picture on Santa’s sleigh that was hitched to two reindeer.

DHA President Bob Fiscella said he was happy with the turnout at the new location.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with how it turned out at our new location,” said Fiscella. “We had a fantastic crowd, some great performances, and Santa and his reindeer were a huge hit.”

The event had as its co-sponsors Lidl Grocery Store, Jim Ellis and EEP Events.