Voters return to the polls this week for a runoff election after the General Election failed to deliver a candidate for U.S. Senate with more than 50 percent of the vote. (Fulton County/Facebook)

Early voting starts Wednesday in DeKalb County and Saturday in Fulton County for the U.S. Senate runoff.

Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock faces his Republic challenger Herschel Walker in the Dec. 6 election. All registered voters are eligible to vote in the runoff election.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 28.

DeKalb County

Advance voting will be held at the DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office – which is also an absentee ballot drop box location – from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The office is at 4380 Memorial Drive, Ste. 300, in Decatur.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, advance voting in DeKalb expands to the Dunwoody Library at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road and the Gallery at South Dekalb (South Dekalb Mall) at 2801 Candler Road.

Advance voting continues at all 16 advance locations in DeKalb on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Fulton County

Fulton County voting starts Nov. 26 at 24 polling sites and three outreach centers, including the North Fulton Service Center at 7741 Roswell Road, Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multipurpose Complex at 6500 Vernon Wood Drive in Sandy Springs, and the Ponce de Leon Library, 980 Ponce de Leon Ave. in Atlanta.

The Buckhead Library branch will serve as an early voting site and, along with the Dorothy C. Benson complex, will serve as two of seven absentee ballot drop box locations in the county. Absentee ballots can be dropped off during voting hours only.

Residents can vote from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Early voting ends on Dec. 2.