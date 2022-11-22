IllumiNights: A Chinese Lantern Festival is returning to Zoo Atlanta to showcase a variety of dazzling lantern displays inspired by nature.

The festival — which debuted in 2021 — will feature over 100 nature-inspired lanterns that were impressively created and hand-painted by Chinese artisans, including a massive phoenix, panda bears surrounded by cherry blossoms, great apes, and much more.

According to Zoo Atlanta, many of the lanterns utilize special effects, including animals that move like their real-life counterparts, as well as flowers that can open and close.

To maintain the zoo’s mission of conservation, Zoo Atlanta says that the lanterns displayed in the festival will be using environmentally-friendly LED lights.

The nightly event will also be offering an assortment of other attractions for visitors to enjoy.

There will be an Endangered Species Carousel for attendees to ride on, simultaneously providing entertainment and awareness of some of the most vulnerable animal species in the world.

There will also be various food and beverage items, including a S’mores station that will be serving the classic campfire dessert, as well as adult hot beverages for anyone over the age of 21.

IllumiNights will be running nightly now to Jan 15, 2023. Hours for the event will operate from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Zoo Atlanta recommends that residents purchase tickets in advance for the festival. To buy tickets, or for more information about the festival, click here.