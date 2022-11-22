The main dining room at Nobu. The bar and lounge.

Nobu restaurant opened today in the lobby of its namesake hotel adjacent to Phipps Plaza in Buckhead.

Celebrated for its Japanese cuisine, Nobu’s Atlanta outpost is 10,000-square-foot and seats 272 people. Designed by the Rockwell Group, the restaurant was influenced by traditional Japanese garden pavilions often used for ceremonies and rituals. An open kitchen allows guests to watch the culinary team at work

Diners can expect iconic Nobu menu items, including Black Cod with Miso, Rock Shrimp Tempura with Creamy Spicy Sauce, and Yellowtail Jalapeño.

“It’s an honor to lead the Nobu Atlanta culinary team as we open our doors to the Buckhead community and travelers from all over the world,” said Executive Chef Brandon Chavannes in a media statement. “From the moment guests step foot in our restaurant, they will experience an incomparable level of service and cuisine paired with classic Nobu hospitality.”

Nobu’s bar and lounge features a backlit, white-onyx bar highlighted by a 12-foot-long river rock art installation. Located adjacent to the main dining room, the bar and lounge will serve light bites alongside exclusive cocktails, including the Buckhead Cooler—only available at Nobu Atlanta.

Guests also have the option to dine in privacy—the Private Room can accommodate up to 24 guests while the Sake Room can accommodate up to 12.

Reservations can be made atr nobu.com/atlanta/reservations or via OpenTable.

A ribbon-cutting for the new hotel is set for Nov. 30.