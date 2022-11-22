Courtesy Atlanta Police Department.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are seeking assistance identifying a person of interest believed to be involved in a fatal shooting at Manuel’s Tavern on Oct. 27.

Police released surveillance video and a photo of the person of interest inside a convenience store. The man is dressed all in black including a beanie.

Dean Phillips, 54, was shot and killed after he tried to stop someone from breaking into cars in the back parking lot of the beloved Poncey-Highland watering hole.

Witnesses said the suspect fled in a waiting car. Whether the person in the video is the driver or the shooting suspect is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be given anonymously and a $5,000 reward is available.