FCS Board President and District 7 Representative Julia Bernath with REACH Scholars Alhassane Aly Nadif, Nancy Guzman, Paulina Carmona, Jaylen Cooper, Amaya Ivey, Tomari McCullum, Kimariah Ward, Noah Santos, and District 1 Board Representative Katha Stuart. (FCS)

Eight Fulton County Schools middle school students made a commitment to high academic and personal standards in the REACH Georgia program that awards promising eighth graders with a $10,000 scholarship.

REACH Georgia, which launched in 2012, is the state’s first needs-based mentorship and college scholarship program and is administered by the Georgia Student Finance Authority.

The students, who include Nancy Guzman of Ridgeview Middle School in Sandy Springs, took part in a signing ceremony on Nov. 11 at the North Learning Center. Students and their parents signed up to receive the scholarships with the students’ commitment to maintaining good grades, behavior and attendance throughout middle and high school as well as graduating high school and college.

Once they successfully complete the REACH Georgia program and graduate from high school, each student will receive a $10,000 scholarship to apply to their post-secondary education at a HOPE-eligible college or university.

This year’s scholars include Guzman, Alhassane Aly Nadif of Haynes Bridge Middle School, Paulina Carmona of Northwestern Middle School, Jaylen Cooper of Bear Creek Middle School, Amaya Ivey of Sandtown Middle School, Tomari McCullum of Woodland Middle School, Noah Santos of Taylor Road Middle School and Kimariah Ward of Fulton Academy of Virtual Excellence (FAVE).