Democrats in the Georgia House of Representatives will field a mix of veterans and new leaders in the minority party’s leadership team during the upcoming 2023-24 legislative term.

The House Democratic Caucus reelected Rep. James Beverly Tuesday to serve as minority leader for the next two years. Beverly, D-Macon, was elected to the House in 2010 and chosen minority leader by his Democratic colleagues two years ago.

Rep. Sam Park was elected to leadership for the first time. Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become minority whip in January, making him the first Asian American to rise to a leadership position in the General Assembly.

“This caucus is the vanguard for change, and our diversity is our strength,” Park said. “We stand united in our common cause of creating a better Georgia, and I will work tirelessly in this role to serve each member of our caucus.”

House Democrats returned Rep. Billy Mitchell, D-Stone Mountain, to the chairmanship of the caucus. The 2023-24 term will mark his second in that role.

Rep. Karen Bennett, D-Stone Mountain, will step into a leadership role for the first time as caucus vice chair.

The caucus also elected Rep. Sandra Scott, D-Rex, chief deputy whip; Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, caucus secretary; and Rep. Shea Roberts, D-Atlanta, caucus treasurer.

Democrats posted a net gain of two seats in the House in the Nov. 8 elections, bringing their numbers to 79 of the chamber’s 180 seats.

The 2023 legislative session will begin under the Gold Dome Jan. 9.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.