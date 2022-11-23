Tonight

🥘 The Stews @ Center Stage Theatre

🎤 Goodie Mob @ The Eastern

Thurs., Nov. 24

🦃 Meadowlark Motel Annual Thanksgiving Dinner (with music!) @ Meadowlark Motel

🎨 Making Spirits Bright Concert @ Holland Performing Arts Center

Fri., Nov. 25

🚞 Departure (The Journey Tribute) @ 37 Main Avondale Estates

📉 SoDown @ Terminal West

Sat., Nov. 26

💊 Drugdealer @ Aisle 5

🎧 Shawn Mullins @ Variety Playhouse (Pictured)

🎺 Bonaventure Gypsy Jazz Quartet @ Elsewhere Brewing Co.

🎶 Minnesota The Widdler, Mythm, and Rohan Solo @ The Eastern

🎸 The REMakes @ Venkman’s 

Sun., Nov. 27

🎷 Mannheim Steamroller Christmas @ The Fox Theatre 

Mon., Nov. 28

💙 Blu DeTiger @ Terminal West

Tues., Nov. 29

🎹 The Piano Guys @ The Fox Theatre

👨‍👦 Krüger Brothers @ Brevard Music Center

