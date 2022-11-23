Tonight
🥘 The Stews @ Center Stage Theatre
🎤 Goodie Mob @ The Eastern
Thurs., Nov. 24
🦃 Meadowlark Motel Annual Thanksgiving Dinner (with music!) @ Meadowlark Motel
🎨 Making Spirits Bright Concert @ Holland Performing Arts Center
Fri., Nov. 25
🚞 Departure (The Journey Tribute) @ 37 Main Avondale Estates
📉 SoDown @ Terminal West
Sat., Nov. 26
💊 Drugdealer @ Aisle 5
🎧 Shawn Mullins @ Variety Playhouse (Pictured)
🎺 Bonaventure Gypsy Jazz Quartet @ Elsewhere Brewing Co.
🎶 Minnesota The Widdler, Mythm, and Rohan Solo @ The Eastern
🎸 The REMakes @ Venkman’s
Sun., Nov. 27
🎷 Mannheim Steamroller Christmas @ The Fox Theatre
Mon., Nov. 28
💙 Blu DeTiger @ Terminal West
Tues., Nov. 29
🎹 The Piano Guys @ The Fox Theatre
👨👦 Krüger Brothers @ Brevard Music Center