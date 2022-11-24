The Pink Pig monorail atop the old Rich’s Department Store in Downtown was a holiday must for children for more than 30 years. (Courtesy Atlanta History Center)

If you’ve lived in the metro Atlanta area for any decent length of time, you likely have a photo of yourself or your kids with Priscilla, Atlanta’s beloved pink pig. Priscilla was an Atlanta holiday tradition for more than 50 years before officially retiring last year after being forced to take 2020 off because of the pandemic.

Since then, Priscilla and twin brother Percival have lived safe and sound as part of the permanent collection at Atlanta History Center.

The pair will join the party, however, when the center kicks off the holiday season November 18 with its tree lighting and celebration. Priscilla and Percival will be in the museum atrium during the festivities.

In addition to the pink pigs, everyone will gather in Veteran’s Park for the lighting of the center’s new 50-foot Christmas tree, followed by music, children’s activities, pictures with Santa and more. The SCAD HoneyBees, Atlanta Classical Academy and the Dickens Carolers will perform throughout the evening.

If you want to head straight to the Atlanta History Center after work, you can get dinner from Souper Jenny. According to the center’s website, Souper Jenny will serve a limited dinner menu 5-8:30 p.m. The menu will be posted prior to the event.

Nonmembers can purchase tickets for the tree lighting event for $21.78. If you’d like to join the history center, use code HOLIDAY5 to get $5 off a new membership and two tickets to the tree lighting.

All members are invited to an event prior to the tree lighting that will include pictures with Santa at the Texas Locomotive, kids’ crafts, reduced rate cash bar, a performance by high school pop string quartet the Alta Strings and more.