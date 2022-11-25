The BeltLine MarketPlace shops on opening day under Freedom Parkway Bridge.

The six local businesses taking part in BeltLine MarketPlace, the retail container business incubator program, are taking part in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.



Small Business Saturday celebrates small business owners and urges people to “shop local” on Saturday.

This marks the first major shopping event for the businesses since opening their doors on the Eastside and Westside Trails of the Atlanta BeltLine.

The six Minority Business Enterprises, whose owners include Black men, women, veterans, families, and members of the LGBTQ+ community, are looking forward to welcoming customers.

Westside Businesses (located near 1098 Allene Ave. SW)

● Not As Famous Cookie Company

● PinkPothos

● Urban Grind

Eastside Businesses (located under Freedom Parkway Bridge)

● Cococakes by Coco

● Good As Burgers

● Grady Baby Company & Apparel

To promote the businesses, the BeltLine and incubator partner The Village Market (TVM), has launched the MarketPlace passport program where shoppers can earn prizes for exploring and shopping at each business, including free merchandise and gift cards. Review the passport and rules here.

The promotion kicks off on Small Business Saturday and will run through Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16, 2023. People can pick up the passports at each of the BeltLine MarketPlace businesses.