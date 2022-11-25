If you’re looking for something fun to do for the holidays, Atlantic Station in Midtown has a full line-up of festivities starting today.

Skate the Station: Get into the holiday spirit at Atlanta’s largest outdoor ice skating rink! Skate the Station is open now and skate rentals are included in each ticket purchase. Skaters can enjoy this holiday tradition now through Jan. 16. The skate shop will be decorated resembling a cozy ski lounge for guests to stay warm before hitting the ice rink and it will be located on 17th ½ St. next to the Safety & Security Office. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Celebration at the Station: Each night through Tuesday, Jan. 2, gather around the big Christmas tree at Atlantic Green to experience a light and snow show transforming the Station into a winter wonderland. Celebration at the Station is free, open to the public and occurs every hour from 5 – 9 p.m. More information can be found here.

Holiday Fashion Show: On Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m, the Atlantic Station Holiday Fashion show benefiting The Alzheimer’s Association, will feature the best holiday looks by retailers and exclusive brands. Make sure to grab a seat on the patio or balcony for dinner at one of the restaurants on Atlantic Green to watch from West District Avenue.

Christmas Eve Makers Market: Maker’s Market is open on Saturday, Dec. 24 for any last-minute holiday shopping from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can shop from an array of local vendors with items for sale, including art, home decor, jewelry, candles and more. Wrap up your holiday shopping with a unique gift for someone special! Maker’s Market is pending favorable weather conditions. More information can be found here.

Menorah Lighting : Join Chabad Intown to celebrate Hanukkah with the traditional ceremony of the lighting of the Menorah on Tuesday, Dec. 20. From 6 to 7 p.m., family and friends can enjoy holiday-themed activities on Atlantic Green featuring traditional food and beverage offerings, live music, free giveaway items and more. Beginning Dec. 18 through Dec. 25, a candle will be lit each day to represent the eight nights of Hanukkah. To secure your spot, submit your RSVP here.

Cirque du Soleil: There’s still time to grab tickets for the latest Cirque show, the steampunk-themed “Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities.” The big tent will be up through Dec 24. Read our review and get tickets here.