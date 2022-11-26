One person is dead and five others wounded in a shooting near Atlantic Station in Midtown this evening, according to police and social media reports.

The shootings were reported around 8 p.m. during the height of evening holiday events and shopping at Atlantic Station.

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the shooting happened after a group of people were escorted off the property by Atlantic Station security and off-duty Atlanta officers.

The group then went to the 17th Street bridge where an altercation occurred and shots were fired.

“APD and EMS immediately responded to an altercation within a group that led to shots being fired with possible injuries,” a spokeswoman for Atlantic Station said in a statement emailed to the AJC. “Atlantic Station Security is working with APD on this matter and has indicated there is no active threat to the property. The community’s safety continues to be our top priority, and we are working closely with law enforcement during this active investigation.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.