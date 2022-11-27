Atlanta’s Fox Theatre will be holding its annual free holiday event on Dec. 20. Credit: Kate Awtrey Photography

Fox Theatre has decked its halls and is inviting the community to celebrate the season with a free holiday event.

Atlanta’s Fox Theatre will be hosting its 17th annual holiday event, Mighty Mo & More on Dec. 20.

Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, the family friendly event will be a festive mix of classic and new entertainment, including:

The traditional organ sing-along

A performance from The Grits, band members include Fox Theatre’s own president Allan Vella along with Jeremy Rhett, Bobby Carter, Terry Cannon, and Bo Vaden

A visit from Santa Claus

A showing of the fan-favorite film Miracle on 34th Street

“I speak for myself and the band in saying that we are truly honored to ring in the holidays with Atlanta and the entire Fox Theatre family. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the end of a full year – healthy, grateful and truly joyful. We’re ready to have some fun with it,” said Fox Theatre president Allan Vella .

Hometown CW-69 entertainment guru Wendell Scott will host the event. Tickets are available now with a limit of six passes per person.

The theatre is also offering access to its Marquee Club for $55 per person. The club offers seasonal food, access to a cash bar, private restrooms, two rooftop terraces and take home holiday-themed photo magnet.

Doors for the event will open at 6:30 p.m., with the Marquee Club opening at 6 p.m.

For those who want to get behind the scenes at the theatre, the Fox is also offering a Theatre Holiday Tour. The 60-minute tour allows guests to are $25 per person and a new premium tour ticket, selling for $50 per person.

While taking part in the holiday event, guests are encouraged to bring a pair of socks to the Fox for Project Live Love’s THREE-OH-WE-GO! program.

The program collects donations of much-needed supplies, such as hand warmers, blankets, socks and other winter items and then directly delivers the supplies to the local homeless community.

Theatre guests are encouraged to donate a pair of new adult athletic socks during their visit. Project Live Love will also be available on Dec. 20 to accept monetary donations and share information about their program.

Additional upcoming events at Fox Theatre

Nov. 18 – Manchester Orchestra’s The Stuffing XII

Nov. 27- Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

Dec. 13 – Hip Hop Nutcracker

Dec. 23 – Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet

Dec. 31- Gucci Mane and Friends

For additional information, click here.