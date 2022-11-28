State Senate Democrats reelected their top leadership team Monday.

Sen. Gloria Butler will return as Senate minority leader during the 2023-24 legislative term starting in January.

“I am honored and humbled that my colleagues in the Democratic Caucus have placed their trust in me once again to serve as leader,” said Butler, D-Stone Mountain. “I am eager to lead our caucus during this upcoming legislative session as we continue to put the needs of all Georgians first and ensuring all have access to proper and adequate resources to keep Georgia families safe and healthy.”

The Senate Democratic Caucus also re-elected Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta, to serve as minority whip and Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, to serve another term as caucus chair.

The rest of the Democratic leadership team for the next two years will include Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta, who will serve as caucus vice chair; Sen. David Lucas, D-Macon, who was elected vice chair of fundraising and campaigns; and Sen. Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta, who will serve as caucus secretary.

The upcoming term will be Butler’s second as minority leader. She rose to the post at the beginning of last year after then-Minority Leader Steve Henson decided not to run for reelection in 2020.

Democrats gained a seat in the Georgia Senate in this month’s elections. During the next term, majority Republicans will hold 33 seats to 23 seats for the Democrats.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.