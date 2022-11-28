As we enter the second week of the FIFA World Cup, there’s as much focus off the pitch as on. To learn more about the controversy around the Federation Internationale de Football Association, its decision to hold this year’s tournament in Qatar, and the impact of the sport around the world, check out the following programs.



⚽ The Netflix series FIFA Uncovered looks into the power struggles and politics of the organization’s checkered history (pictured).



🇶🇦 The BBC’s Qatar and the fall of FIFA digs into the controversial bidding process to host the 2022 World Cup.



👨‍🏭 E60 on ESPN+ investigates the treatment of migrant workers in the original series Qatar’s World Cup.



🎙️ FIFA PlayOn podcast, hosted by former England Women’s footballer and pundit Eniola Aluko and Spanish-German singer-songwriter Alvaro Soler, explores the intersection of music and soccer, and revisits some of the sport’s greatest moments.



🎥 Check out FIFA’s website for a slew of documentaries featuring some of soccer’s biggest stars and stories from around the world.