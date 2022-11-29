In celebration of its 108th anniversary, Atlanta synagogue Congregation Or VeShalom will be hosting its 47th Annual Hanukkah Bazaar event on Dec. 4, 2022.

The Sephardic synagogue says that attendees of the event will get the chance to enjoy authentic Sephardic/Mediterranean cuisine, along with handmade pastries and delicacies. A multitude of food options will be available for both dine-in and take-out.

In addition to mouth-watering food, the event will also have a variety of booths for guests to shop at. Among the various items, the numerous booths will be selling include jewelry, local art pieces, crafts, and more.

The event will also be offering many different activities for children to participate in and enjoy, which include face painting, various games, art projects, etc.

Located in Brookhaven, Congregation Or Veshalom — which stands for Love and Peace — is a Sephardic synagogue that was established by immigrants from the former Ottoman Empire.

With 350 total members, the Atlanta synagogue says that it has long been a place for both prayer and study, as well as a center for family programs.

The Annual Hanukkah Bazaar event will be taking place at Congregation Or Veshalom, which is located at 1681 N. Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319.

The event will cost just $5 at the door to attend. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will run until 3 p.m.