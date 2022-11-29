Atlanta is losing another dining institution.
Cameli’s Pizza in Little Five Points is closing after nearly 30 years in business, according to a social media post from the owner.
George Cameli posted on Facebook that the restaurant would close Dec. 11.
BAD NEWS Camelis fans! Our last full day of business will be Sunday December 11th. For over 26 years Camelis has been a part of the Intown Atlanta landscape and we are incredibly proud to have been there in the earlier days that helped define Intown Atlanta. The last three years have taken their toll on us and we just simply can’t continue. We’d like to thank all of our incredible customers that weren’t afraid to visit our Ponce location back in the day. You are a rare breed. If you were there, you probably have some interesting stories, so feel free to share them. Also a special thank you to all of our current and past employees. We’ve always felt like our employees have been a wonderful mixture of Misfit Toys eager to welcome anyone that walks in our doors. We’d like to keep our current employees busy and making money for the next two weeks so if you are in the area please stop in for a drink and a slice or order pickup or delivery through ChowNow through our website camelispizza.com. We are a little short staffed so please relax and be patient and maybe leave a fat tip while you’re there. Hope to see ya soon. Peace Out, George Cameli