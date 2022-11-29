For more concerts and events, visit our events calendar How Do You Atlanta? It’s produced in partnership with WABE.
Wed., Nov. 30
🥥 Coco and Clair Clair @ Terminal West
🍅 Mumu Fresh @ City Winery
Thurs., Dec. 1
🎶 Ana Popovic @ Center Stage Theatre
🥁 Anberlin @ The Masquerade (also Dec. 2 and 3)
👋 Rod Wave @ State Farm Arena
Fri., Dec. 2
🌸 Kaivon @ Terminal West
🎤 Joy to the World Concert w/ Emmet Cahill @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
🕶 Abby Anderson @ Center Stage Theatre
Sat., Dec. 3
🙆♂️ Men I Trust @ Variety Playhouse
♾ Infinity Song @ Center Stage Theatre
💃 The Movement @ Terminal West
💋 Frankly Scarlet (Grateful Dead Tribute) @ 37 Main Buford
Sun., Dec. 4
🎵 Azizi Gibson @ Center Stage Theatre
☺️ The Smile @ The Eastern
🎸 Patrick Watson @ Terminal West
Mon., Dec. 5
🌿 Herb Alpert & Lani Hall @ Variety Playhouse
Tues., Dec. 6
🎤 Zae France @ Center Stage Theatre
🐴 Foals @ The Eastern
🎹 Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio @ Terminal West