For more concerts and events, visit our events calendar How Do You Atlanta? It’s produced in partnership with WABE.

Wed., Nov. 30

🥥 Coco and Clair Clair @ Terminal West

🍅 Mumu Fresh @ City Winery

Thurs., Dec. 1

🎶 Ana Popovic @ Center Stage Theatre

🥁 Anberlin @ The Masquerade (also Dec. 2 and 3)

👋 Rod Wave @ State Farm Arena

Fri., Dec. 2

🌸 Kaivon @ Terminal West

🎤 Joy to the World Concert w/ Emmet Cahill @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

🕶 Abby Anderson @ Center Stage Theatre

Sat., Dec. 3

🙆‍♂️ Men I Trust @ Variety Playhouse

♾ Infinity Song @ Center Stage Theatre

💃 The Movement @ Terminal West

💋 Frankly Scarlet (Grateful Dead Tribute) @ 37 Main Buford

Sun., Dec. 4

🎵 Azizi Gibson @ Center Stage Theatre

☺️ The Smile @ The Eastern

🎸 Patrick Watson @ Terminal West

Mon., Dec. 5

🌿 Herb Alpert & Lani Hall @ Variety Playhouse

Tues., Dec. 6

🎤 Zae France @ Center Stage Theatre

🐴 Foals @ The Eastern

🎹 Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio @ Terminal West