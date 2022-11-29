The City of Decatur and its Downtown Development Authority will host a community kickoff meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 30, as the city embarks on Decatur Town Center Plan 2.0.

The study will be the first comprehensive look at downtown Decatur since the 1982 Town Center Plan. Much like the original plan, this fresh look at downtown will help guide growth and establish priorities for the years to come.

The meeting is open to the public – including those who live, learn, work, or visit downtown – from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will be held at the Decatur Recreation Center, 231 Sycamore Street. To RSVP please click here.

This meeting will include a brief presentation followed by activities to help identify downtown’s assets, issues, and opportunities.

Visit www.decaturtowncenterplan.com to learn more about the project, participate in online activities, and to take an online survey.