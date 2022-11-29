Pullman Yards in Kirkwood has added an ice skating rink for the holiday season.

Open now through Feb. 14, there’s also an adjacent marshmallow toasting bar, a holiday bar featuring graham-cracker whiskey, Baileys, and hot cocoa.

The skating rink hours are as follows:

Tuesday to Thursday: 4 to 10 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with an adult skate for those 16+ from 8 to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for kids, which includes rental skates.

For more information, click here.