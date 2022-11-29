Midtown’s Colony Square will kick off the holiday season with its annual tree lighting event and more on Dec. 2-3.

Season on the Square, hosted in partnership with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (Children’s), kicks off with The Lighting at Colony Square on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. featuring live music from A-Town A-List, festive photo opportunities with roaming entertainment, and the exciting arrival of Santa Claus. Bally Sports sportscaster Kelly Crull as the evening’s emcee.

Together, with help from a Children’s honorary tree lighter, Kelly and Santa will lead the crowd in a countdown to the lighting of Colony Square’s 52-foot glittering tree.

Day two begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the Children’s “Holly Jolly Celebration Street Performance” featuring exciting street activations, costumed characters, and community performances along Peachtree Street between 14th and 15th Streets. The event will be broadcast live on WANF/Atlanta News First and WPCH Peachtree TV starting at 11 a.m.

Afterwards, Colony Square’s Front Loop and Plaza will come alive with festive, family-friendly activities, including face painting, craft stations, balloon twisters, and more from noon to 3 p.m.

See all the upcoming holiday activities and events at colonysquare.com.